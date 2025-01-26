Left Menu

Trump Considers Saudi Arabia for First International Presidential Visit

U.S. President Donald Trump announced the possibility of making Saudi Arabia his first international destination as President. Traditionally, U.S. presidents visit the UK first. Trump's decision is influenced by Saudi Arabia's previous agreements to purchase American goods worth billions.

Updated: 26-01-2025 07:48 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 07:48 IST
Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump has indicated that Saudi Arabia might be his first international destination as President, breaking the traditional presidential protocol of visiting the United Kingdom first.

Speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump suggested that his decision is driven by Saudi Arabia's past substantial purchases of American merchandise, totaling billions of dollars.

The former President remarked, "If that offer were right, I'd do that again," highlighting economic factors as key considerations in choosing his initial foreign visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

