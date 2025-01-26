Left Menu

Amit Shah Criticizes AAP's Governance in Delhi

Amit Shah accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Arvind Kejriwal, of corruption and misgovernance during their decade-long rule in Delhi. Shah claimed AAP spread lies for votes and insulted Purvanchalis. He predicted a BJP victory in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 18:53 IST
Amit Shah Criticizes AAP's Governance in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah fiercely criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday, dubbing it the 'Aawaidh Aamdaniwali Party' and alleging the party prioritized spreading misinformation to garner votes while fostering corruption under Arvind Kejriwal's leadership across a decade in Delhi.

Speaking at a public assembly in the Narela constituency, Shah accused Kejriwal's AAP of disrespecting the Purvanchali community residing in Delhi and pointed to misgovernance issues within the capital under AAP's administration.

Amit Shah announced the end of AAP's misgovernance on February 8 with a BJP win. Campaigning for BJP's Narela candidate, Raj Karan Khatri, Shah emphasized change as the Delhi Assembly elections approach on February 5, with results expected on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025