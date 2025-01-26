Amit Shah Criticizes AAP's Governance in Delhi
Amit Shah accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Arvind Kejriwal, of corruption and misgovernance during their decade-long rule in Delhi. Shah claimed AAP spread lies for votes and insulted Purvanchalis. He predicted a BJP victory in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah fiercely criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday, dubbing it the 'Aawaidh Aamdaniwali Party' and alleging the party prioritized spreading misinformation to garner votes while fostering corruption under Arvind Kejriwal's leadership across a decade in Delhi.
Speaking at a public assembly in the Narela constituency, Shah accused Kejriwal's AAP of disrespecting the Purvanchali community residing in Delhi and pointed to misgovernance issues within the capital under AAP's administration.
Amit Shah announced the end of AAP's misgovernance on February 8 with a BJP win. Campaigning for BJP's Narela candidate, Raj Karan Khatri, Shah emphasized change as the Delhi Assembly elections approach on February 5, with results expected on February 8.
