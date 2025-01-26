Left Menu

Debate Over Tulsi Gabbard's Nomination to Lead U.S. Intelligence

Vice President JD Vance strongly defends Tulsi Gabbard as the nominee for U.S. intelligence services director, despite concerns about her lack of experience. Vance emphasizes her military background and character, arguing she will restore trust. The Senate hearing on her nomination is scheduled for Jan. 30.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-01-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 19:35 IST
Debate Over Tulsi Gabbard's Nomination to Lead U.S. Intelligence
Tulsi Gabbard
  • Country:
  • United States

Vice President JD Vance has come out in strong support of Tulsi Gabbard, President Donald Trump's pick to lead U.S. intelligence services, describing existing agencies as 'out of control.' The comments were made during an interview on CBS's 'Face the Nation.'

Vance argues that Gabbard, despite her limited intelligence background, is the right choice to restore trust. She was chosen in November, sparking concern among national security officials fearing increased politicization. Gabbard, a former Democratic congresswoman, is known for her skepticism of U.S. military engagements abroad, consistent with Trump's policies.

Addressing criticisms from both conservative and opposing groups, Vance remains confident in Gabbard's impending Senate confirmation. Emphasizing her military service and character, he states these credentials will be key in regaining public confidence. The Senate intelligence committee is set to review her nomination on January 30th.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025