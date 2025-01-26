Debate Over Tulsi Gabbard's Nomination to Lead U.S. Intelligence

Vice President JD Vance has come out in strong support of Tulsi Gabbard, President Donald Trump's pick to lead U.S. intelligence services, describing existing agencies as 'out of control.' The comments were made during an interview on CBS's 'Face the Nation.'

Vance argues that Gabbard, despite her limited intelligence background, is the right choice to restore trust. She was chosen in November, sparking concern among national security officials fearing increased politicization. Gabbard, a former Democratic congresswoman, is known for her skepticism of U.S. military engagements abroad, consistent with Trump's policies.

Addressing criticisms from both conservative and opposing groups, Vance remains confident in Gabbard's impending Senate confirmation. Emphasizing her military service and character, he states these credentials will be key in regaining public confidence. The Senate intelligence committee is set to review her nomination on January 30th.

(With inputs from agencies.)