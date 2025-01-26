Left Menu

Revanth Reddy Criticizes KCR's Absence as Opposition Leader

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy criticized K Chandrasekhar Rao for not attending assembly sessions, questioning his role as Leader of Opposition. He spoke during the launch of Congress schemes, highlighting KCR's absence and accusing BRS of obstructing development. Welfare schemes' benefits will start reaching beneficiaries soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-01-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 19:37 IST
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has launched a scathing attack on K Chandrasekhar Rao over his consistent absence from assembly sessions. Reddy questioned KCR's commitment to his responsibilities as the Leader of Opposition.

The remarks were made during the launch of four new schemes initiated by the Congress government as part of Republic Day celebrations in Kodangal. These schemes include Rythu Bharosa, providing Rs 12,000 investment support to farmers, Atmeeya Bharosa for landless families, the distribution of new PDS ration cards, and the Indiramma housing scheme. Reddy questioned the legitimacy of KCR's leadership role, citing his 13-month long absence from the assembly.

Additionally, Reddy responded to criticisms from BRS Working President K T Rama Rao, contrasting his family members' political roles with his brother Tirupati Reddy who serves people sans holding an official post. He also slammed BRS for impeding initiatives that aim to generate jobs and foster industrial growth. The welfare schemes' benefits are set to be disbursed to beneficiaries shortly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

