BRS Stands Firm: Opposition to Waqf Bill Takes Center Stage
The BRS announced its opposition to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in its present form. K T Rama Rao, BRS Working President, stated the party will present its objections in the Rajya Sabha, focusing on specific sections of the bill. BRS is not represented in the Lok Sabha.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-04-2025 11:00 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 11:00 IST
The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) declared its intent to challenge the current iteration of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill as it enters the parliamentary arena.
BRS Working President K T Rama Rao articulated the party's strategy, indicating that despite lacking representation in the Lok Sabha, the BRS plans to voice its opposition when the bill is debated in the Rajya Sabha.
The BRS aims to spotlight discrepancies within several sections of the proposed legislation, underscoring their significant concerns ahead of the Wednesday Lok Sabha discussion and anticipated Rajya Sabha movement.
