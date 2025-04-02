Left Menu

BRS Stands Firm: Opposition to Waqf Bill Takes Center Stage

The BRS announced its opposition to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in its present form. K T Rama Rao, BRS Working President, stated the party will present its objections in the Rajya Sabha, focusing on specific sections of the bill. BRS is not represented in the Lok Sabha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-04-2025 11:00 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 11:00 IST
BRS Stands Firm: Opposition to Waqf Bill Takes Center Stage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) declared its intent to challenge the current iteration of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill as it enters the parliamentary arena.

BRS Working President K T Rama Rao articulated the party's strategy, indicating that despite lacking representation in the Lok Sabha, the BRS plans to voice its opposition when the bill is debated in the Rajya Sabha.

The BRS aims to spotlight discrepancies within several sections of the proposed legislation, underscoring their significant concerns ahead of the Wednesday Lok Sabha discussion and anticipated Rajya Sabha movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025