Kejriwal Claims BJP Blocked Delhi's Growth
Arvind Kejriwal, Aam Aadmi Party's National Convenor, accused the BJP of hindering public projects in Delhi, turning BJP constituencies into a 'living hell'. He urged voters to support Manish Sisodia in the Delhi Assembly elections, emphasizing AAP's commitment to developing government schools.
- Country:
- India
Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party's National Convenor, has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of stalling development work in Delhi. According to Kejriwal, these actions have rendered the constituencies held by BJP nothing short of a 'living hell' during AAP's over 10-year tenure in power.
Kejriwal made these charges while campaigning for AAP candidate Manish Sisodia at a public meeting in Jangpura. He urged the electorate to avoid repeating past mistakes, encouraging them to support Sisodia in the looming Delhi Assembly elections on February 5.
Sisodia promised transformative governance if elected from Jangpura, contrasting AAP's progressive approach with BJP's alleged intention to shutter government schools. Meanwhile, BJP has nominated Tarvinder Singh Marwah, and Congress is fielding Farhad Suri, with election results due on February 8.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Unveils Key Candidates for Delhi Assembly Elections
Delhi Assembly Elections: Kejriwal's Challenge to BJP's Alleged CM Candidate
BJP Unveils Second List for Delhi Assembly Elections: Key Battles Ahead
Race to Delhi: High-Stakes Assembly Elections Heat Up
Congress Finalizes 68 Nominees for Delhi Assembly Elections