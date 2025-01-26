Kejriwal Claims BJP Blocked Delhi's Growth

Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party's National Convenor, has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of stalling development work in Delhi. According to Kejriwal, these actions have rendered the constituencies held by BJP nothing short of a 'living hell' during AAP's over 10-year tenure in power.

Kejriwal made these charges while campaigning for AAP candidate Manish Sisodia at a public meeting in Jangpura. He urged the electorate to avoid repeating past mistakes, encouraging them to support Sisodia in the looming Delhi Assembly elections on February 5.

Sisodia promised transformative governance if elected from Jangpura, contrasting AAP's progressive approach with BJP's alleged intention to shutter government schools. Meanwhile, BJP has nominated Tarvinder Singh Marwah, and Congress is fielding Farhad Suri, with election results due on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)