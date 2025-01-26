Left Menu

Stalin Skips Governor's Republic Day Bash Amidst Political Tensions

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin skipped the Republic Day reception hosted by Governor R N Ravi, choosing to visit Madurai instead. In Madurai, he attended events celebrating the Central government's decision to cancel the tungsten mining initiative. Governor Ravi criticized Stalin's government, while praising the people's participation at the event.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin chose not to attend the traditional Republic Day 'At Home' reception hosted by Governor R N Ravi. Instead, he traveled to Madurai to take part in events acknowledging the cancellation of a tungsten mining project by the central government.

While Stalin and his cabinet boycotted the function, leaders from other political parties such as AIADMK and BJP attended the event at Raj Bhavan. The absence of the DMK camp followed a history of tensions, with Governor Ravi previously criticizing Stalin's administration.

Governor Ravi praised the guests at the event for their national spirit, distributing awards for social service and environment protection. Meanwhile, CM Stalin in Madurai reiterated his commitment to the people, attributing the mining cancellation victory to their support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

