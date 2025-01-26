Kejriwal's Power Promise vs BJP's Subsidy Stance Amidst Election Race

As Delhi's assembly elections draw near, Aam Aadmi Party's national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, is ramping up efforts to secure voter support. Appealing to the public during a rally in Jangpura, Kejriwal assured voters of zero electricity bills if they support AAP, contrasting with BJP's promise to eliminate subsidies.

Kejriwal, emphasizing his decade-long rapport with Jangpura, sought backing for candidate Manish Sisodia. Meanwhile, BJP candidate Parvesh Verma has fired accusations at AAP, alleging monetary distribution among slum dwellers, supposedly orchestrated by AAP to sway votes.

The upcoming elections, slated for February 5, will witness a heated contest with AAP vying for a third term, while BJP aims to regain authority. The embattled Congress, once a dominant force, remains marginalized. A total of 699 candidates will compete for 70 assembly seats in Delhi.

