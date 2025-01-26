Left Menu

Kejriwal's Power Promise vs BJP's Subsidy Stance Amidst Election Race

As Delhi's assembly elections loom, Arvind Kejriwal appeals to voters with promises of zero electricity bills if AAP wins, while BJP plans to cut power subsidies. Accusations fly with BJP claiming AAP distributes money for votes. The stage is set for a fierce political battle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 21:33 IST
Kejriwal's Power Promise vs BJP's Subsidy Stance Amidst Election Race
AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Delhi's assembly elections draw near, Aam Aadmi Party's national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, is ramping up efforts to secure voter support. Appealing to the public during a rally in Jangpura, Kejriwal assured voters of zero electricity bills if they support AAP, contrasting with BJP's promise to eliminate subsidies.

Kejriwal, emphasizing his decade-long rapport with Jangpura, sought backing for candidate Manish Sisodia. Meanwhile, BJP candidate Parvesh Verma has fired accusations at AAP, alleging monetary distribution among slum dwellers, supposedly orchestrated by AAP to sway votes.

The upcoming elections, slated for February 5, will witness a heated contest with AAP vying for a third term, while BJP aims to regain authority. The embattled Congress, once a dominant force, remains marginalized. A total of 699 candidates will compete for 70 assembly seats in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025