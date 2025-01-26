BJP Intensifies Campaign with Mass Meetings Across Delhi

With polling day in Delhi just around the corner, the BJP has significantly intensified its electoral efforts. The party held as many as 20 public meetings last Sunday, addressed by senior leaders such as Amit Shah, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Smriti Irani, and Hardeep Puri.

A series of over 100 organizational meetings and door-to-door campaigns were conducted to mobilize voters across the capital, according to a Delhi BJP statement. Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the need for BJP's return to power during a rally in Narela.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan accused AAP's Arvind Kejriwal of deceiving women voters, contrasting it with BJP's 'Ladli Behna' scheme. Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Arjun Ram Meghwal lent support to candidates in their respective campaign activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)