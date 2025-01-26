Left Menu

Anurag Thakur Criticizes Kejriwal Over Delhi's Air Quality and Governance

BJP MP Anurag Thakur criticized former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for Delhi's air quality issues, calling his governance corrupt. Thakur accused the AAP government of unfulfilled promises and labeled Kejriwal as anti-women. In support of BJP's candidate Vijender Gupta, he urged citizens to support Modi's vision for a developed Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 22:14 IST
Anurag Thakur Criticizes Kejriwal Over Delhi's Air Quality and Governance
Anurag Thakur
  • Country:
  • India

Anurag Thakur, a BJP MP, launched a scathing attack on former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, blaming him for the deterioration of the city's air quality and poor governance.

Thakur accused Kejriwal of reneging on promises and labeled his tenure as fraught with corruption, claiming the AAP leader had turned from an anti-corruption crusader to a perpetrator.

In a rally supporting BJP candidate Vijender Gupta, Thakur urged citizens to align with Prime Minister Modi's vision for a developed Delhi, as the city prepares for upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025