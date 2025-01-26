Anurag Thakur Criticizes Kejriwal Over Delhi's Air Quality and Governance

Anurag Thakur, a BJP MP, launched a scathing attack on former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, blaming him for the deterioration of the city's air quality and poor governance.

Thakur accused Kejriwal of reneging on promises and labeled his tenure as fraught with corruption, claiming the AAP leader had turned from an anti-corruption crusader to a perpetrator.

In a rally supporting BJP candidate Vijender Gupta, Thakur urged citizens to align with Prime Minister Modi's vision for a developed Delhi, as the city prepares for upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)