Smriti Irani Calls for Change: Criticizes AAP's Data Collection Tactics Before Delhi Elections

On Sunday, BJP leader and former Union minister Smriti Irani conducted public meetings in Okhla and Rohini, rallying support for the party's candidates in the upcoming February 5 elections. She levied serious allegations against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing them of collecting personal data from women voters.

Irani highlighted that AAP purportedly gathers private details, such as addresses and phone numbers, under the guise of registering women for its 'Mahila Samman Yojana'. Irani claimed this posed a significant security threat and warned the public to remain vigilant against such tactics.

Criticizing AAP, Irani asserted that the current government had not delivered on promises of clean water and proper healthcare in Delhi. She outlined BJP's initiatives, including monthly financial benefits for women and support for families. The Delhi Assembly elections are set for February 5, with results on February 8.

