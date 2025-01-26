Left Menu

Smriti Irani Calls for Change: Criticizes AAP's Data Collection Tactics Before Delhi Elections

BJP leader Smriti Irani campaigned in Okhla and Rohini, urging votes for BJP in the upcoming elections. She criticized AAP for allegedly misusing women's data under a welfare scheme and accused them of failing on key promises like healthcare. Irani promoted BJP's welfare commitments for women and families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 22:31 IST
Smriti Irani Calls for Change: Criticizes AAP's Data Collection Tactics Before Delhi Elections
Smriti Irani
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, BJP leader and former Union minister Smriti Irani conducted public meetings in Okhla and Rohini, rallying support for the party's candidates in the upcoming February 5 elections. She levied serious allegations against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing them of collecting personal data from women voters.

Irani highlighted that AAP purportedly gathers private details, such as addresses and phone numbers, under the guise of registering women for its 'Mahila Samman Yojana'. Irani claimed this posed a significant security threat and warned the public to remain vigilant against such tactics.

Criticizing AAP, Irani asserted that the current government had not delivered on promises of clean water and proper healthcare in Delhi. She outlined BJP's initiatives, including monthly financial benefits for women and support for families. The Delhi Assembly elections are set for February 5, with results on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025