Left Menu

Lukashenko's Controversial Seventh Term Victory

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is set to win a seventh term with 87.6% of the vote. His leadership has been criticized due to claims of unfair elections, media bans, and suppression of opposition. The election saw a high turnout but faced scrutiny from the U.S. and the EU.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Minsk | Updated: 26-01-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 22:47 IST
Lukashenko's Controversial Seventh Term Victory
President
  • Country:
  • Belarus

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko appears poised to secure a seventh five-year term, with exit polls showing him obtaining an overwhelming 87.6% of the vote in Sunday's election. The results were broadcast on state television.

Lukashenko, a long-standing ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has governed Belarus since 1994. The election process has been disputed by the United States and European Union, citing the suppression of independent media and the jailing of key opposition figures.

The Belarusian electoral commission reported an 81.5% voter turnout, with 6.9 million citizens eligible to cast a ballot. Despite the high turnout, the legitimacy of the election remains questioned by international observers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025