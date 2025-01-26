Lukashenko's Controversial Seventh Term Victory
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is set to win a seventh term with 87.6% of the vote. His leadership has been criticized due to claims of unfair elections, media bans, and suppression of opposition. The election saw a high turnout but faced scrutiny from the U.S. and the EU.
- Country:
- Belarus
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko appears poised to secure a seventh five-year term, with exit polls showing him obtaining an overwhelming 87.6% of the vote in Sunday's election. The results were broadcast on state television.
Lukashenko, a long-standing ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has governed Belarus since 1994. The election process has been disputed by the United States and European Union, citing the suppression of independent media and the jailing of key opposition figures.
The Belarusian electoral commission reported an 81.5% voter turnout, with 6.9 million citizens eligible to cast a ballot. Despite the high turnout, the legitimacy of the election remains questioned by international observers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
RPI (Athawale) Joins Delhi Election Race Amidst OBC Controversy
Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Electoral Fraud Amidst Delhi Election Controversy
Panama Canal: A Waterway of Global Trade Amid U.S. Controversy
Keith Kellogg's Unexpected Paris Appearance: Signals of U.S. Diplomatic Ties with Iran Opposition
BPSC Exam Controversy Sparks Legal Notices and Protests