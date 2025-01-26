Lukashenko's Controversial Seventh Term Victory

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko appears poised to secure a seventh five-year term, with exit polls showing him obtaining an overwhelming 87.6% of the vote in Sunday's election. The results were broadcast on state television.

Lukashenko, a long-standing ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has governed Belarus since 1994. The election process has been disputed by the United States and European Union, citing the suppression of independent media and the jailing of key opposition figures.

The Belarusian electoral commission reported an 81.5% voter turnout, with 6.9 million citizens eligible to cast a ballot. Despite the high turnout, the legitimacy of the election remains questioned by international observers.

(With inputs from agencies.)