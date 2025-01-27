Left Menu

Dr. Phil Joins ICE in Chicago Immigration Operation Amidst Trump's Crackdown

Dr. Phil embedded himself with ICE officers in Chicago, marking support for Trump's immigration enforcement. On Sunday, the operation targeted 270 high-value immigrants as part of a broader crackdown. The initiative, involving several federal agencies, reflects a stricter approach under the Trump administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 03:48 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 03:48 IST
Dr. Phil, the renowned TV host, was seen alongside U.S. immigration enforcement officers during a Chicago operation on Sunday, endorsing President Trump's ongoing deportation efforts. The operation, nearing the end of its first week, aims at apprehending 270 high-value targets, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Phil McGraw, widely known as Dr. Phil, shared via his X account that the ICE action was focused and targeted, not an indiscriminate sweep through neighborhoods as critics suggested. This comes after President Trump bolstered the immigration crackdown by involving additional federal agencies.

Agents from ATF, DEA, and U.S. Marshals were given powers to support ICE activities. Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove was also present, highlighting Justice Department backing. ICE's collaboration with DOJ aims to increase public safety, with Chicago witnessing several arrests over the weekend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

