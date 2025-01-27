Dr. Phil's Unscripted Encounter: Inside the U.S. Immigration Crackdown
American TV host Dr. Phil joined U.S. immigration officers for a targeted operation in Chicago, supporting the crackdown launched by President Trump. The effort, which addressed public safety, involved multiple federal agencies. Despite criticisms, Dr. Phil emphasized the focus was on high-value targets rather than indiscriminate deportations.
On Sunday, TV host Dr. Phil McGraw accompanied U.S. immigration enforcement officers in Chicago, endorsing President Trump's deportation initiative. Known for his focus on mental health, Dr. Phil witnessed firsthand the targeted operation conducted by ICE, as shared on his X account and corroborated by informed sources.
During the operation, ICE aimed to detain 270 'high-value targets' – a strategy Dr. Phil defended. Contradicting claims of indiscriminate raids, he clarified, 'They're not sweeping neighborhoods like people are trying to imply.'
In an expansion of immigration enforcement, the Trump administration involved various law enforcement agencies. The involvement included ATF, DEA, and U.S. Marshals, alongside DOJ agents, observed personally by Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove during operations in Chicago.
(With inputs from agencies.)
