US-Colombia Dispute Ignites over Immigration Policies

A diplomatic clash escalated between the United States and Colombia as Colombia declined entry to two U.S. deportation flights intended to return undocumented Colombian migrants. In a quick retaliation, President Donald Trump announced heightened tariffs and sanctions targeting the South American nation.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro firmly stood his ground, arguing that Colombian migrants should not be treated like criminals. In response to the American actions, he imposed a 25% import tariff on U.S. goods, intending to support local industries in place of higher-priced imports.

The situation further intensified as U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio underscored America's commitment to its immigration policy, emphasizing the nation's strong stance on border security and illegal immigration. Both governments remain at an impasse, with ongoing escalations threatening economic and diplomatic relations.

