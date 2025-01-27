Left Menu

AAP Mobilizes Youth Volunteers for EVM Vigilance on Election Day

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has initiated a strategy to deploy youth volunteers at every polling booth to ensure smooth functioning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) during the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. This move comes amidst AAP's concerns over EVM tampering and voting disruptions.

AAP Mobilizes Youth Volunteers for EVM Vigilance on Election Day
AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has taken a proactive step by organizing a specialized team of youth volunteers to oversee Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) at polling booths on election day, according to party insiders. The decision stems from AAP's apprehensions about the potential tampering of EVMs, which they believe could jeopardize their chances in the upcoming elections.

These volunteers, all Delhi voters and technologically adept, aim to prevent any slowdown in the voting process—an issue observed in recent elections that AAP claims benefited rivals. The party's initiative is to ensure seamless voting without disruptions that could alter electoral outcomes in Delhi.

Beyond booth operations, AAP has also trained a separate team to monitor external activities at polling stations through sting cameras. This team is prepared to document any undue actions by authorities, forwarding evidence to AAP's main command center. AAP alleges a broader conspiracy to undermine Delhi elections, accusing officials of voter list tampering to sway results against them.

