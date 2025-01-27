Kremlin Celebrates Lukashenko's Controversial Victory
The Kremlin lauded Alexander Lukashenko's presidential election win in Belarus, dismissing Western criticism as 'predictable.' With 86.8% of the vote, Lukashenko's victory was scrutinized by European politicians for lacking fairness, as opposition figures face repression and independent media are banned.
The Kremlin has voiced its approval of Russian ally Alexander Lukashenko’s victory in the recent presidential election in Belarus, ignoring Western disapproval.
Lukashenko, who has held power since 1994, secured 86.8% of the vote in a process denounced by European officials as undemocratic.
The suppression of independent media and the imprisonment or exile of opposition leaders cast doubt on the election's legitimacy.
