Kremlin Celebrates Lukashenko's Controversial Victory

The Kremlin has voiced its approval of Russian ally Alexander Lukashenko’s victory in the recent presidential election in Belarus, ignoring Western disapproval.

Lukashenko, who has held power since 1994, secured 86.8% of the vote in a process denounced by European officials as undemocratic.

The suppression of independent media and the imprisonment or exile of opposition leaders cast doubt on the election's legitimacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)