Left Menu

Kremlin Celebrates Lukashenko's Controversial Victory

The Kremlin lauded Alexander Lukashenko's presidential election win in Belarus, dismissing Western criticism as 'predictable.' With 86.8% of the vote, Lukashenko's victory was scrutinized by European politicians for lacking fairness, as opposition figures face repression and independent media are banned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 27-01-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 14:43 IST
Kremlin Celebrates Lukashenko's Controversial Victory
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Kremlin has voiced its approval of Russian ally Alexander Lukashenko’s victory in the recent presidential election in Belarus, ignoring Western disapproval.

Lukashenko, who has held power since 1994, secured 86.8% of the vote in a process denounced by European officials as undemocratic.

The suppression of independent media and the imprisonment or exile of opposition leaders cast doubt on the election's legitimacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

Protecting privacy in the metaverse: A new frontier in data security

When AI meets medicine: Advancing multilingual care with GPT-4

Blockchain and biometric data: Securing the future of health records

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025