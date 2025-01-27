Left Menu

Awaiting Dialogue: Putin and Trump's Potential Meet-up

The Kremlin is open to organizing a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump but has yet to receive signals from the U.S. for such an encounter. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov notes that some time may be needed before discussions on topics like the Ukraine war and energy prices can occur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 27-01-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 14:54 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Kremlin remains poised to arrange a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, despite not yet receiving an official indication from the United States.

Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin's spokesperson, stated that a "certain amount of time" might be required before any such meeting materializes, but noted Washington's ongoing interest.

Putin recently expressed the need for dialogue with Trump regarding critical issues such as the Ukraine conflict and the fluctuations in energy prices, priorities also signaled by the newly inaugurated U.S. president.

(With inputs from agencies.)

