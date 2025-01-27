Modi Expresses Gratitude to Global Leaders on India's 76th Republic Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his gratitude to various world leaders for their Republic Day wishes, embracing the spirit of international diplomacy and strategic ties.

He thanked French President Emmanuel Macron for his impactful presence at last year's parade, underscoring the deep friendship between India and France.

Modi's recognition extended to leaders from Ireland, Nepal, Maldives, Thailand, and Bhutan, emphasizing hope for stronger relations rooted in shared democratic values. India's military strength and cultural richness were proudly on display, drawing appreciation globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)