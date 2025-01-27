Modi Expresses Gratitude to Global Leaders on India's 76th Republic Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to world leaders, including France's Emmanuel Macron, for their greetings on India's 76th Republic Day. He highlighted the strategic partnerships with these nations and showcased India's cultural diversity and progress during the Republic Day celebrations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 15:51 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his gratitude to various world leaders for their Republic Day wishes, embracing the spirit of international diplomacy and strategic ties.
He thanked French President Emmanuel Macron for his impactful presence at last year's parade, underscoring the deep friendship between India and France.
Modi's recognition extended to leaders from Ireland, Nepal, Maldives, Thailand, and Bhutan, emphasizing hope for stronger relations rooted in shared democratic values. India's military strength and cultural richness were proudly on display, drawing appreciation globally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement