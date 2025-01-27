Left Menu

Poison in the Yamuna: Political Battle in Delhi

Delhi CM Atishi accuses Haryana's BJP of contaminating the Yamuna River with industrial waste, endangering Delhi's water supply. In response, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini dismisses the accusations, asserting no water shortages exist. The conflict intensifies political tensions ahead of Delhi's Assembly elections scheduled for February.

Updated: 27-01-2025 18:21 IST
Poison in the Yamuna: Political Battle in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

The political landscape in Delhi is heating up as Chief Minister Atishi has accused Haryana's ruling BJP of deliberately polluting the Yamuna River with industrial waste. This contamination, she claims, is putting Delhi's water supply and its citizens' health at risk.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has dismissed the allegations, calling them baseless attacks typical of the AAP. He assured there is no water shortage, suggesting the accusations are politically motivated ahead of Delhi's Assembly elections in February.

With the presence of ammonia in the Yamuna water reaching unprecedented levels, both sides are locked in a war of words, raising public concern over water safety and potential political motives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

