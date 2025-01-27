Shiv Sena Honors Anand Dighe's Legacy with Mass Recruitment Drive

The Shiv Sena commemorated the birth anniversary of Anand Dighe at their Thane-based Anand Ashram office on Monday. The event saw Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde paying homage to his late mentor, Dighe, alongside other political dignitaries.

During the celebrations, more than 2,500 party workers from the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), MNS, NCP, and Samajwadi Party aligned themselves with Shinde's faction. The move demonstrates a significant political shift within the region, reinforcing Shinde's leadership.

State officials, including transport minister Pratap Sarnaik, education minister Dada Bhuse, and water conservation minister Sanjay Rathod, were present. Shiv Sena spokesperson Pandurang Patil noted that new members hailed from locations such as Mumbai, Thane, Bhiwandi, Shahapur, Solapur, Sangli, and Nashik.

(With inputs from agencies.)