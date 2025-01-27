Rahul Gandhi's Absence in Delhi Polls Sparks BJP's Mockery
The BJP mocked Rahul Gandhi's absence from Delhi Assembly poll campaigns, suggesting it might benefit their strategy against AAP. BJP's Sambit Patra commented on Gandhi’s absence, while Congress asserted his health issues. The triangular contest could hinge on Congress's vote share, say BJP sources.
In a recent turn of political rhetoric, the BJP has mocked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his conspicuous absence from the Delhi Assembly poll campaigns. BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra suggested at a press conference that Gandhi's choices may be inadvertently aiding their strategy against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
Responding to questions about Gandhi's absence, Patra quipped about a so-called 'kiss-miss' scenario, implying that closeness with AAP could be causing him to miss his own party's campaign rallies. This remark came as Gandhi skipped both the Republic Day parade and other campaign events in the nation's capital.
Despite his absence, Congress maintains that Gandhi's health, not political calculus, is the reason. Meanwhile, BJP insiders believe that the outcome of this triangular electoral battle may very well depend on whether Congress can maintain or improve its vote share in the upcoming February 5 polls.
