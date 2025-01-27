Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Absence in Delhi Polls Sparks BJP's Mockery

The BJP mocked Rahul Gandhi's absence from Delhi Assembly poll campaigns, suggesting it might benefit their strategy against AAP. BJP's Sambit Patra commented on Gandhi’s absence, while Congress asserted his health issues. The triangular contest could hinge on Congress's vote share, say BJP sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 20:33 IST
Rahul Gandhi's Absence in Delhi Polls Sparks BJP's Mockery
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent turn of political rhetoric, the BJP has mocked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his conspicuous absence from the Delhi Assembly poll campaigns. BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra suggested at a press conference that Gandhi's choices may be inadvertently aiding their strategy against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Responding to questions about Gandhi's absence, Patra quipped about a so-called 'kiss-miss' scenario, implying that closeness with AAP could be causing him to miss his own party's campaign rallies. This remark came as Gandhi skipped both the Republic Day parade and other campaign events in the nation's capital.

Despite his absence, Congress maintains that Gandhi's health, not political calculus, is the reason. Meanwhile, BJP insiders believe that the outcome of this triangular electoral battle may very well depend on whether Congress can maintain or improve its vote share in the upcoming February 5 polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025