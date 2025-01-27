Left Menu

Kharge Rallies for Unity Against BJP-RSS

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge criticized the BJP and RSS, urging unity against their alleged divisive tactics. At a rally in Madhya Pradesh, he accused them of undermining freedoms secured by leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Ambedkar. He encouraged supporting constitutional rights amidst political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mhow | Updated: 27-01-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 20:37 IST
Kharge Rallies for Unity Against BJP-RSS
Kharge
  • Country:
  • India

At a rally in Madhya Pradesh, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge lambasted the BJP and RSS, labeling them as 'traitors' and accusing them of exploiting communal issues to divide people. He urged unity to protect rights ensured by the Constitution, which he claims are under threat by the current government.

Kharge emphasized the contribution of historical figures like Mahatma Gandhi and Babasaheb Ambedkar towards India's independence and social justice. He urged followers to align with their principles, countering the narratives of RSS founders and political figures with contrasting ideologies.

Calling for solidarity among Dalits, backward classes, and tribal communities, Kharge highlighted the necessity of constitutional unity against BJP's alleged attempts to create societal division and influence narratives for political gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025