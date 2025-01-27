Kharge Rallies for Unity Against BJP-RSS

At a rally in Madhya Pradesh, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge lambasted the BJP and RSS, labeling them as 'traitors' and accusing them of exploiting communal issues to divide people. He urged unity to protect rights ensured by the Constitution, which he claims are under threat by the current government.

Kharge emphasized the contribution of historical figures like Mahatma Gandhi and Babasaheb Ambedkar towards India's independence and social justice. He urged followers to align with their principles, countering the narratives of RSS founders and political figures with contrasting ideologies.

Calling for solidarity among Dalits, backward classes, and tribal communities, Kharge highlighted the necessity of constitutional unity against BJP's alleged attempts to create societal division and influence narratives for political gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)