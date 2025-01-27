Kirsty Coventry: A Historic Olympic Candidacy for Change

Kirsty Coventry, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and sports minister of Zimbabwe, is running for the presidency of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Despite her long-standing rapport with outgoing President Thomas Bach, she confirmed on Monday that he is not aiding her campaign. Coventry is among seven candidates hoping to lead the IOC, with members set to vote at a session in Greece on March 20.

Coventry, the only female and African contender, aims to tackle issues such as sponsor engagements and technological advancements in the Olympics if elected. "There has to be a way where we can re-look and revisit the tops (top sponsors)," she stated, emphasizing the need for understanding their expectations. She also opposes Olympic prize money provided by international federations.

The new IOC president will serve an eight-year term, overseeing events like the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. Coventry voiced confidence in working with the United States to ensure the games' success, stating that the President would ensure they are successful and memorable.

