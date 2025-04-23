Bennett's Brilliance Leads Zimbabwe to Thrilling Victory

Brian Bennett's second impressive fifty guided Zimbabwe to a thrilling three-wicket win against Bangladesh in the Sylhet test opener on Wednesday. Zimbabwe was set a target of 174 runs to chase for victory.

The team got off to a robust start with Bennett (54) and Ben Curran (44) contributing a 95-run opening partnership, setting the base for a successful chase. However, Mehidy Hasan Miraz's stellar performance with the ball, taking 5-50, disrupted their momentum.

Despite wickets falling rapidly, Wessly Madhevere's calmness, scoring 19 not out, secured Zimbabwe's first test victory in four years, concluding with a reverse-swept boundary off Mehidy. Anticipation builds as the teams head to Chattogram for the second test starting Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)