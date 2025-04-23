Bennett's Brilliance Leads Zimbabwe to Thrilling Victory
Brian Bennett's exceptional performance, scoring his second fifty, spearheaded Zimbabwe's thrilling three-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the opening test. Despite Mehidy Hasan Miraz's impressive bowling, Zimbabwe managed to chase 174 runs, marking their first test win in four years. The next test commences in Chattogram.
Brian Bennett's second impressive fifty guided Zimbabwe to a thrilling three-wicket win against Bangladesh in the Sylhet test opener on Wednesday. Zimbabwe was set a target of 174 runs to chase for victory.
The team got off to a robust start with Bennett (54) and Ben Curran (44) contributing a 95-run opening partnership, setting the base for a successful chase. However, Mehidy Hasan Miraz's stellar performance with the ball, taking 5-50, disrupted their momentum.
Despite wickets falling rapidly, Wessly Madhevere's calmness, scoring 19 not out, secured Zimbabwe's first test victory in four years, concluding with a reverse-swept boundary off Mehidy. Anticipation builds as the teams head to Chattogram for the second test starting Monday.
