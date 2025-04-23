Left Menu

Bennett's Brilliance Leads Zimbabwe to Thrilling Victory

Brian Bennett's exceptional performance, scoring his second fifty, spearheaded Zimbabwe's thrilling three-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the opening test. Despite Mehidy Hasan Miraz's impressive bowling, Zimbabwe managed to chase 174 runs, marking their first test win in four years. The next test commences in Chattogram.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 23-04-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 17:17 IST
Bennett's Brilliance Leads Zimbabwe to Thrilling Victory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Brian Bennett's second impressive fifty guided Zimbabwe to a thrilling three-wicket win against Bangladesh in the Sylhet test opener on Wednesday. Zimbabwe was set a target of 174 runs to chase for victory.

The team got off to a robust start with Bennett (54) and Ben Curran (44) contributing a 95-run opening partnership, setting the base for a successful chase. However, Mehidy Hasan Miraz's stellar performance with the ball, taking 5-50, disrupted their momentum.

Despite wickets falling rapidly, Wessly Madhevere's calmness, scoring 19 not out, secured Zimbabwe's first test victory in four years, concluding with a reverse-swept boundary off Mehidy. Anticipation builds as the teams head to Chattogram for the second test starting Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025