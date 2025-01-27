From Chai Wala to Mayoral Candidate: Jeevardhan Chauhan’s Remarkable Journey

In an inspiring rise, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has named Jeevardhan Chauhan, once a humble tea seller, as its official mayoral candidate in Raigarh. A dedicated member of the BJP since 1996, Chauhan's journey is marked by decades of commitment as a grassroots worker.

Born on January 6, 1979, Chauhan started his career selling tea and paan, later becoming associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). There, he learned the ethos of community service before joining the BJP under the mentorship of former district president Umesh Agarwal. Despite rising through the political ranks, Chauhan remained connected to his roots as a 'Chai Wala.'

Chauhan's political journey is marked by important roles, including Ward President in 1998 and city president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha in 2011. His influence extended to the jute mill area where he played a significant role in the electoral processes. Currently, as State Minister of Aaja Morcha and District BJP Executive Member, his work continues to impact Raigarh.

