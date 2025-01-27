Britain Imposes Sanctions Over Belarus 'Sham' Elections

Britain on Monday imposed sweeping sanctions against Belarusian officials and defense companies, aligning with Western nations in denouncing the country's recent presidential election as a 'sham'.

This move follows the declaration of Alexander Lukashenko as the winner, extending his 31-year dominance, despite widespread claims of unfair and unfree electoral practices.

In a unified front, Australia, Canada, the EU, New Zealand, and Britain expressed condemnation through a joint statement, highlighting human rights violations under Lukashenko's tenure. The British Foreign Secretary criticized Lukashenko for his oppressive governance masked as democracy.

