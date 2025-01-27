Left Menu

Britain Imposes Sanctions Over Belarus 'Sham' Elections

Britain has sanctioned Belarusian officials and defense firms, joining other Western nations in condemning the presidential election as fraudulent. The sanctions target six officials, including the election commission chairman, and three defense companies. The actions aim to hold President Alexander Lukashenko's regime accountable for human rights abuses.

Updated: 27-01-2025 21:07 IST
Britain Imposes Sanctions Over Belarus 'Sham' Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Britain on Monday imposed sweeping sanctions against Belarusian officials and defense companies, aligning with Western nations in denouncing the country's recent presidential election as a 'sham'.

This move follows the declaration of Alexander Lukashenko as the winner, extending his 31-year dominance, despite widespread claims of unfair and unfree electoral practices.

In a unified front, Australia, Canada, the EU, New Zealand, and Britain expressed condemnation through a joint statement, highlighting human rights violations under Lukashenko's tenure. The British Foreign Secretary criticized Lukashenko for his oppressive governance masked as democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

