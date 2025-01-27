VHP vs Congress: The Firestorm over Faith

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) launched a scathing critique of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for his remarks about BJP leaders performing holy rituals in Prayagraj. According to VHP, Kharge's comments represent an insult to the faith of millions, and the organization accuses Congress of maintaining a long-standing anti-Hindu stance.

Surendra Jain, joint general secretary of the VHP, slammed Kharge for his remarks concerning Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Jain accused the Congress of attempting to create division within Hindu society during the ongoing Maha Kumbh, the world's largest religious congregation.

While addressing a rally in Madhya Pradesh, Kharge had quipped about BJP leaders' publicized holy dips, questioning if such acts would eradicate poverty. Jain retaliated, accusing the Congress of tarnishing the sanctity of key Hindu events and policies by labeling them as forms of 'saffron terror.' The VHP urged voters to respond against these perceived insults.

(With inputs from agencies.)