Mexico's Shift on Deportee Policy: Sheinbaum Navigates U.S. Demands

Mexico has recently begun accepting non-Mexican deportees from the United States, marking a reversal in policy under President Claudia Sheinbaum. This change comes despite her initial opposition and amid the new U.S. administration under President Donald Trump, who took office last week promising widespread deportations.

Sheinbaum revealed that Mexico received over 4,000 deportees, with the majority being Mexican nationals. But she noted that, up to this point, there hasn't been a notable increase in deportations to Mexico. Her administration had previously opposed the reinstatement of the 'Remain in Mexico' program by the Trump government.

Deportation flights, some using civil aircraft, have stirred controversy in Latin America. Brazil and Colombia criticized the U.S., with Colombian President Gustavo Petro initially resisting the use of U.S. military flights for deportation, though he later consented. Meanwhile, Sheinbaum emphasized ongoing U.S.-Mexico dialogue on immigration, hinting at possible new agreements.

