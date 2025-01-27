Left Menu

Germany's Political Shake-Up: Snap Elections Amid Coalition Collapse

Germany is set to hold snap national elections on February 23, following the breakdown of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition government. The key political contenders include the SPD, CDU/CSU, Greens, AfD, FDP, Linke, and BSW. Central issues involve Ukraine, economic reform, migration, energy policy, and relations with the Trump administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 21:29 IST
Germany's Political Shake-Up: Snap Elections Amid Coalition Collapse
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Germany faces a political upheaval as a snap national election is scheduled for February 23, following the collapse of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition government. The major political parties, including the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) and the conservative CDU/CSU alliance, are vying for leadership amidst shifting public support.

Opinion polls reveal the conservatives leading with 30%, followed by the AfD at 21%. The SPD has dropped to 16% from their previous victory in 2021, while the Greens hold 12%. Key issues influencing voters include foreign policy on Ukraine, economic rejuvenation plans, energy costs, and migration.

The campaign narrative is further complicated by the current stance of the Trump administration, posing economic and defense challenges for Germany. Parties highlight varying policy approaches, with suggestions ranging from increasing military spending to energy investments, amid hopes of stabilizing the nation's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025