The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has now edged closer to the theory that the COVID-19 pandemic likely emerged from a laboratory setting rather than a natural occurrence, according to an agency spokesperson. This represents a shift from the previous inconclusive stance held by the agency for years.

With 'low confidence' in this new assessment, the CIA states that both the lab and natural origins are still plausible, though specific evidence details remain unclear. The lack of new intelligence also raises questions about the basis of the agency's latest stance.

China's government, which has participated in research into COVID-19's origin, critiques U.S. politicization of the issue, labeling the CIA's conclusions as 'misleading.' Meanwhile, CIA Director John Ratcliffe vows to prioritize making a public assessment of the pandemic's origins.

(With inputs from agencies.)