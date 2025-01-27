Delhi CM Atishi Accuses BJP of Electoral Misconduct
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi accused BJP of violating the Model Code of Conduct by registering voters for welfare schemes, potentially influencing them before elections. She urged the Election Commission for immediate action, threatening similar registrations by her party if no measures are taken within 24 hours.
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has leveled accusations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by conducting registrations for its welfare schemes.
In a letter to the Election Commission, Atishi claimed that these actions aim to sway voters ahead of the upcoming elections scheduled for February 5. She urged the Commission to take immediate action against those involved, arguing that these registrations constitute electoral malpractice.
The BJP has yet to respond to these allegations as tensions rise over the perceived influence on the electoral process.
