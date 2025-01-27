Water Wars: AAP Accuses BJP of Poisoning Yamuna
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused Haryana's BJP government of intentionally polluting the Yamuna River with industrial waste, alleging an attempt to harm Delhi residents. In response, BJP plans to sue the AAP for these claims. The allegations have intensified the political standoff ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) intensified its attack against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by accusing Haryana's BJP government of deliberately contaminating the Yamuna River with industrial waste. Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged that this act was intended to harm the people of Delhi by introducing 'poison' into their water supply.
In retaliation, Haryana's government announced plans to file a lawsuit against Kejriwal, dismissing the allegations as baseless. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini criticized AAP for misplacing blame on others, assuring that water quality checks can be conducted transparently.
Amidst the heated exchanges, Delhi Jal Board clarified that water quality is regularly monitored to ensure public safety. As election campaigning heats up, these accusations have further fueled the political tussle. The controversy underscores the tension leading to the upcoming Delhi elections, impacting political narratives significantly.
