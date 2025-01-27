Harbhajan Singh's Capital Roadshow: The Path to AAP's Victory
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh conducted multiple roadshows across Delhi, urging voters to back the party in the upcoming assembly elections. He emphasized party leader Arvind Kejriwal's achievements and assured the fulfillment of 15 guarantees post-elections. Delhi polls are slated for February 5, with results on February 8.
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh embarked on a series of roadshows in Delhi on Monday, aiming to rally support for the party ahead of the assembly elections.
The former cricketer visited several key constituencies, including Krishna Nagar, Shahdara, and Laxmi Nagar, where he campaigned for party candidates Vikas Bagga, Padma Shri Jitender Singh Shunty, and B B Tyagi.
During his speeches, Singh highlighted the public's trust in party chief Arvind Kejriwal, citing his delivery on major promises such as free utilities and enhanced public services, and pledged that AAP's 15 guarantees will be met. Delhians will head to the polls on February 5, with results expected on February 8.
