Political Tensions Heat Up Over Gaza Ceasefire Deal
Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich initially threatened to quit the government over a Gaza ceasefire deal, fearing it endangered Israeli security. He later agreed to stay. The deal involves an exchange of hostages and prisoners, but protests have erupted amid skepticism about its second stage implementation.
Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has retracted his threat to leave the government if Israel does not resume military operations in Gaza, several Israeli news outlets reported on Monday. His opposition to a recent ceasefire deal stemmed from concerns over Israeli security.
Hardline National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and two other ministers from the nationalist-religious faction had already resigned in protest against the ceasefire aimed at hostage exchange between Israel and Hamas. Smotrich, however, decided to remain in the coalition at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's request to preserve the right-wing government.
The ceasefire agreement includes releasing 33 Israeli hostages in Gaza before negotiating the release of 65 others. Meanwhile, Israel is set to release around 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. Protests have emerged as some families fear the potential collapse of the agreement's second phase.
