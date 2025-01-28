Diplomacy at the Brink: Colombia and U.S. Resolve Deportation Dispute
Colombian and U.S. diplomats reached an agreement averting economic sanctions and resolving deportation flights. Gustavo Petro's handling of the issue faced criticism from Colombia's business sector. The canceled U.S. visa appointments highlighted the tensions and frustrations experienced by many Colombian citizens.
Colombia's President Gustavo Petro narrowly avoided an economic crisis after Colombian and U.S. diplomats struck a deal on deportation flights. The agreement, reached at the last minute, prevented the imposition of U.S. tariffs and sanctions that could have severely impacted Colombia's economy.
The resolution was brokered by Colombia's ambassador to the U.S., Daniel Garcia-Pena, following tense negotiations. Garcia-Pena portrayed the deal as a mutual win for both nations and emphasized the need for dignified treatment of Colombian citizens.
The diplomatic spat, involving warnings of heavy tariffs, took a toll on Colombian business sentiment and sparked frustration among citizens over canceled U.S. visa appointments. Criticisms of President Petro's approach emerged, as the country evaluated the economic and diplomatic repercussions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
China's exports grew 10.7% in December, beating estimates ahead of uncertainty over trade tariffs, reports AP.
Global Trade Shifts: India and ASEAN Poised for Growth Amid Rising Tariffs
AerCap CEO Warns Trump's Tariffs Could Stall Boeing's Recovery
China's Economic Trajectory: Navigating Stimulus and Tariffs Amidst Growth Challenges
Rupee Woes: Government Considers Higher Tariffs to Stabilize Currency