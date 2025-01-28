Left Menu

Diplomacy at the Brink: Colombia and U.S. Resolve Deportation Dispute

Colombian and U.S. diplomats reached an agreement averting economic sanctions and resolving deportation flights. Gustavo Petro's handling of the issue faced criticism from Colombia's business sector. The canceled U.S. visa appointments highlighted the tensions and frustrations experienced by many Colombian citizens.

Updated: 28-01-2025 00:19 IST
Colombia's President Gustavo Petro

Colombia's President Gustavo Petro narrowly avoided an economic crisis after Colombian and U.S. diplomats struck a deal on deportation flights. The agreement, reached at the last minute, prevented the imposition of U.S. tariffs and sanctions that could have severely impacted Colombia's economy.

The resolution was brokered by Colombia's ambassador to the U.S., Daniel Garcia-Pena, following tense negotiations. Garcia-Pena portrayed the deal as a mutual win for both nations and emphasized the need for dignified treatment of Colombian citizens.

The diplomatic spat, involving warnings of heavy tariffs, took a toll on Colombian business sentiment and sparked frustration among citizens over canceled U.S. visa appointments. Criticisms of President Petro's approach emerged, as the country evaluated the economic and diplomatic repercussions.

