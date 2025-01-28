Lukashenko Extends 31-Year Rule Amid Disputed Election

Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarusian president and ally of Russia, has once again secured his position in power after electoral officials declared him the decisive victor in a controversial presidential election. Western governments have rejected these results as a charade.

Lukashenko, who faced no formidable competition from the four other candidates, acquired 86.8% of the vote. Critics highlight the lack of media freedom and the imprisonment or exile of prominent opponents, undermining the election's legitimacy.

Exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya called for increased sanctions against those supporting Lukashenko's regime and Russia's military actions in Ukraine. Western leaders continue to press for targeted measures while opponents see Lukashenko's actions as attempts to mend international relations.

