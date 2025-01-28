Justice Department Shakeup: Officials Fired Over Trump Probe
The Justice Department has dismissed over a dozen officials involved in cases related to Donald Trump, due to trust concerns regarding their ability to implement the President's agenda. This action follows a report by Special Counsel Jack Smith on Trump's alleged criminal efforts post-2020 election.
The Justice Department has dismissed more than a dozen officials who were involved in Special Counsel Jack Smith's investigations into President Donald Trump, Fox News reported Monday.
Acting Attorney General James McHenry reportedly expressed concerns about these officials' capabilities to faithfully execute the President's agenda, leading to their termination.
A previous report by Smith accused Trump of trying to retain power unlawfully after his 2020 defeat, a claim Trump's lawyers have contested as politically driven.
