Left Menu

Justice Department Shakeup: Officials Fired Over Trump Probe

The Justice Department has dismissed over a dozen officials involved in cases related to Donald Trump, due to trust concerns regarding their ability to implement the President's agenda. This action follows a report by Special Counsel Jack Smith on Trump's alleged criminal efforts post-2020 election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 02:33 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 02:33 IST
Justice Department Shakeup: Officials Fired Over Trump Probe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Justice Department has dismissed more than a dozen officials who were involved in Special Counsel Jack Smith's investigations into President Donald Trump, Fox News reported Monday.

Acting Attorney General James McHenry reportedly expressed concerns about these officials' capabilities to faithfully execute the President's agenda, leading to their termination.

A previous report by Smith accused Trump of trying to retain power unlawfully after his 2020 defeat, a claim Trump's lawyers have contested as politically driven.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025