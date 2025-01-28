Musk's Political Influence: A Threat to Democracies?

Elon Musk, the influential billionaire behind social media network X, is under scrutiny from French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou, who voiced concerns on Monday about Musk's potential impact on democratic systems. Bayrou, a vocal critic of U.S. President Donald Trump, warned against Musk's perceived ability to sway political landscapes.

Bayrou's comments follow his earlier admonitions to France and Europe, urging resilience against what he perceives as Trump's domineering policies. Musk, continuing to engage in global politics, recently threw his support behind a German party opposing immigration and made bold demands regarding British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's resignation.

The ongoing debate surrounding Musk's political interventions highlights a broader discussion on the influence of wealthy individuals in democratic processes, a matter of increasing concern for European leaders who fear marginalization.

(With inputs from agencies.)