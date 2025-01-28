Trump and Modi Push for Fair Trade and Stronger Ties in 'Productive' Phone Call

In a recent phone conversation, President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi explored ways to advance their nations' relationship through fair trade and strategic cooperation. This was announced by the White House following their productive exchange.

The dialogue between the leaders covered regional security issues in the Indo-Pacific, Middle East, and Europe, as well as plans for Modi to visit the US to further cement their strategic partnership. Emphasizing mutual benefits, Trump highlighted the importance of India boosting its procurement of US-made security products.

Both leaders reiterated their commitment to the US-India strategic partnership, with particular focus on the Indo-Pacific Quad partnership, as India prepares to host Quad Leaders. Despite concerns over tariffs and immigration policies, the two countries achieved $190 billion in trade in 2023, pointing towards a robust bilateral relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)