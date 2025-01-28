Trump Calls for Boost in Border Security Funding

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday urged Congress to approve increased funding to strengthen the nation's border security.

During a speech to House Republicans at his Doral resort in Miami, Trump emphasized his commitment to turning his policy priorities into a concrete legislative agenda. He highlighted the need for Congress to pass a reconciliation bill to provide financial support for permanently securing the United States' borders.

The proposed funding boost includes hiring more border security personnel, offering bonuses for Immigration and Customs Enforcement workers, and enhancing border infrastructure. Trump also stressed the importance of completing the border wall with Mexico.

(With inputs from agencies.)