Left Menu

Trump Calls for Boost in Border Security Funding

President Donald Trump encourages Congress to pass a bill enhancing funding for U.S. border security. Speaking in Miami, he highlights the need for more personnel, infrastructure, and completion of the Mexico border wall. Trump aims for a legislative agenda that fully restores American borders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 05:12 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 05:12 IST
Trump Calls for Boost in Border Security Funding
Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday urged Congress to approve increased funding to strengthen the nation's border security.

During a speech to House Republicans at his Doral resort in Miami, Trump emphasized his commitment to turning his policy priorities into a concrete legislative agenda. He highlighted the need for Congress to pass a reconciliation bill to provide financial support for permanently securing the United States' borders.

The proposed funding boost includes hiring more border security personnel, offering bonuses for Immigration and Customs Enforcement workers, and enhancing border infrastructure. Trump also stressed the importance of completing the border wall with Mexico.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025