Trump Calls for Boost in Border Security Funding
President Donald Trump encourages Congress to pass a bill enhancing funding for U.S. border security. Speaking in Miami, he highlights the need for more personnel, infrastructure, and completion of the Mexico border wall. Trump aims for a legislative agenda that fully restores American borders.
U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday urged Congress to approve increased funding to strengthen the nation's border security.
During a speech to House Republicans at his Doral resort in Miami, Trump emphasized his commitment to turning his policy priorities into a concrete legislative agenda. He highlighted the need for Congress to pass a reconciliation bill to provide financial support for permanently securing the United States' borders.
The proposed funding boost includes hiring more border security personnel, offering bonuses for Immigration and Customs Enforcement workers, and enhancing border infrastructure. Trump also stressed the importance of completing the border wall with Mexico.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AAP vs BJP: Immigration Controversy Escalates
Florida Gears Up for Trump-Era Immigration Policies
Delhi MLA Mohinder Goyal Tied to Immigration Racket Controversy
Streamlined Travel: India Launches Fast-Track Immigration System
Illegal Immigration Arrests in Maharashtra: Three Bangladeshi Women Detained