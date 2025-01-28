Left Menu

Muslims for Trump: Unveiling Unexpected Support

In his second presidential term, Donald Trump has reportedly gained substantial support from the Muslim community, particularly for his foreign policies on Gaza. Sajid Tarar, a Pakistani American businessman, highlights this support, countering the narrative that Trump opposes Muslims and emphasizing re-energized US-India relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-01-2025 06:59 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 06:59 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In an unexpected development, US President Donald Trump, in his second term, has garnered significant support from the Muslim community, particularly on foreign policy issues such as the crisis in Gaza. This assertion was made by Sajid Tarar, a prominent Pakistani American businessman and founder of 'Muslims for Trump.'

Tarar, a steadfast supporter of Trump since his 2016 campaign, contends that the narrative framing Trump as anti-Muslim is false. He points to cities like Detroit, Michigan, where the Muslim endorsement has been notably strong.

Discussing international relations, Tarar noted Trump's second term has invigorated US-India ties, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio's proactive engagement sending a robust message to China. He also mentioned Pakistan's indirect relevance to US policies due to its historical ties with the Taliban.

(With inputs from agencies.)

