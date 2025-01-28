Modi's Anticipated White House Visit in February

In a recent announcement, US President Donald Trump revealed that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit the White House in February. This statement came during a conversation with reporters on Air Force One.

The President was returning to Joint Base Andrews from Florida when he shared this update, emphasizing the strong relationship between the United States and India. Trump mentioned his productive morning call with Modi, during which various issues were discussed.

The potential visit underscores the ongoing diplomatic dialogue between the two nations, following Trump's last international trip to India during his first term. Trump and Modi have previously collaborated at high-profile events in both the US and India.

