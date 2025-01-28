Defense Giant Pushes Pentagon for Sweeping Contract Reforms

In a notable development, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, a prominent defense manufacturer, has reached out to the Trump administration, advocating for significant reforms to the Pentagon's contracting procedures. The company's letter highlights concerns about inefficiencies and excessive bureaucracy hindering responses to threats from countries like China and Iran.

The correspondence, dated January 24, addresses Elon Musk, co-head of the Department of Operational Guidance and Efficiency (DOGE). General Atomics joins other firms, such as L3Harris Technologies, in calling for a revamp of the defense acquisition system to improve its speed and efficacy. They view DOGE as a crucial platform to push for these changes.

CEO Linden Blue outlined three critical areas for improvement: reducing delays, enhancing accountability, and revising regulations such as the Missile Technology Control Regime. The goal is to prioritize national security by facilitating quicker acquisitions while ensuring accountability within U.S. foreign military sales.

(With inputs from agencies.)