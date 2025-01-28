Billionaires in Power: Trump's Elite Cabinet Picks

President Donald Trump has structured his administration with an unprecedented number of billionaires, raising both eyebrows and expectations. Key figures like Elon Musk are set to transform departments with their private sector experience, which some supporters claim ensures effective governance.

However, critics argue that Trump's cabinet, the wealthiest in US history, may struggle to relate to the average American worker. Concerns of potential conflicts of interest abound, especially regarding policies that could directly benefit cabinet members themselves.

Notable appointments, like Linda McMahon for education and Doug Burgum for the interior, highlight Trump's focus on private sector leadership. As his administration moves forward, tensions persist between promises of reform and the realities of wealth-driven governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)