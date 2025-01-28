Delhi Immigration Debate Intensifies as Elections Loom

In a heated exchange over illegal immigration, Delhi Minister and AAP candidate from Greater Kailash, Saurabh Bhardwaj, on Tuesday rebuffed accusations from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He argued that the BJP should assume responsibility, citing the central government and administrations in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh for the influx of Bangladeshi immigrants.

Bhardwaj challenged the BJP's criticism by stating, 'If we are to be blamed for whoever (Bangladeshi illegal immigrants) have come to Delhi, they all must have come in the last 10 years as we are in power from the last 10 years only. It's the BJP govt at the centre, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh to be blamed, why did they allow them to enter?' With the Delhi assembly elections scheduled for February 5, 2025, and results expected by February 8, 2025, this political spat is forecasted to intensify.

Heightening tensions, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accused AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal of enabling the provision of Aadhaar cards to Bangladeshi infiltrators through Aadhaar-making machines in AAP leaders' homes. BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri escalated the issue by alleging that AAP facilitated government documents for Rohingyas and Bangladeshi infiltrators, promising BJP would create detention centers within 30 days of assuming power in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)