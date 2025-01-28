Left Menu

Parvesh Verma's Energetic Campaign Engages Voters

BJP candidate Parvesh Verma actively engaged with voters in New Delhi through door-to-door interactions and symbolic gestures, such as a young girl with a disability joining his campaign. His efforts aimed at establishing personal connections and addressing local issues ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 14:09 IST
Parvesh Verma's Energetic Campaign Engages Voters
Syrian elections Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a vibrant display of grassroots political engagement, BJP candidate Parvesh Verma connected with voters in the New Delhi constituency, emphasizing personal interactions and local issue resolutions during his election campaign.

Verma, contesting for the New Delhi Assembly seat, embarked on a door-to-door campaign along Kalibari's narrow lanes, which included heartwarming exchanges, like when he promised civic improvements to an elderly woman. His approach sought to forge a closer bond with the electorate.

Amid a lively atmosphere, campaign supporters and locals filled the streets with chants and dance. A notable presence was a girl with a disability, symbolizing an inclusive campaign under the BJP banner, as the procession infused traditional elements to invigorate Verma's bid ahead of the February 8 election results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025