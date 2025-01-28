Left Menu

Rising Tensions Over Yamuna's Toxic Waters in Delhi

Ahead of Delhi Assembly elections, Chief Minister Atishi raises alarm over high ammonia levels in the Yamuna River, allegedly from Haryana. She has reached out to the Election Commission for intervention. The situation sparked a political dispute between AAP and BJP, increasing tensions before the vote.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 14:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In the lead-up to the February 5 Delhi Assembly elections, Chief Minister Atishi has sounded the alarm over hazardous ammonia levels in the Yamuna River, which she claims are entering Delhi from Haryana.

Atishi has sent a letter to the Election Commission highlighting that these levels are six times the norm, rendering the water unsafe for treatment or consumption without health risks. Via social media, she urged the Commission to take action to stop this toxic influx.

The issue has fueled a political clash, with AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal accusing the BJP-led Haryana government of deliberately tainting Delhi's water, calling it 'biological warfare.' However, both Delhi Jal Board and Haryana leadership dismissed these allegations, escalating the blame game just ahead of the elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

