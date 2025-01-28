Left Menu

Water Wars: Haryana BJP vs AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal

BJP MPs from Haryana demand arrest of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal over his accusations of releasing 'poison' in the Yamuna River. Haryana MPs label it as a criminal conspiracy to incite panic in Delhi. Controversy arises over water quality and untreated waste from Delhi affecting the river.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 15:58 IST

BJP lawmakers from Haryana called for the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the AAP, accusing him of inciting panic by claiming that Haryana was contaminating the Yamuna River, a crucial water source for Delhi. The remarks were made during a Tuesday press conference where the Haryana MPs labeled Kejriwal's statements a "criminal conspiracy."

The BJP responded to Kejriwal's allegations by challenging the AAP to verify the water quality, insisting that Haryana continues to supply over 10,000 cusecs of water to Delhi despite its own shortages. MP Kiran Choudhary criticized Kejriwal for deflecting responsibility onto Haryana, pointing out the negligence at Delhi's water treatment plants and the consequent pollution.

Amidst these claims, tensions have escalated ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, with accusations flying between political rivals. The Delhi Jal Board, reportedly under state-controlled operations, was accused of releasing untreated waste, exacerbating the water crisis. BJP figures argue such actions threaten the federal integrity, demanding accountability from Kejriwal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

