Rajasthan's Healthcare Revolution: A Leap Towards 'Aapno Swasth Rajasthan'

Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced a major healthcare leap, highlighting improved services and new initiatives. These include 'Niramy Rajasthan', Mission Madhuhaari, and mobile medical units. Marking World Health Day, Sharma emphasized commitment to a healthier Rajasthan, aiming for 'Developed India and Developed Rajasthan'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 07-04-2025 23:39 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 23:39 IST
Bhajanlal Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

On World Health Day, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma underscored the BJP government's dedication to advancing healthcare as a top state priority. Significant improvements have been made in the past year, aimed at fulfilling the vision of 'Developed India and Developed Rajasthan'.

Sharma announced ambitious health initiatives, including 'Niramy Rajasthan' and Mission Madhuhaari, designed to enhance medical services and diabetes care. Additionally, 24 mobile units named 'Ram Rath' and life support ambulances were introduced to aid emergency responses.

The event also marked the onset of 29 breastfeeding units, the 'Eat Right Rajasthan' campaign, and Mission Liver Smile to enhance public health awareness. Sharma reassured citizens that all government promises would be met with vigilance and commitment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

